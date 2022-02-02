kaiser permanente

San Diego Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy on 2/02/22 at 2:22 P.M. at Kaiser Permanente

“We are so happy our son has finally arrived, and on such a special day!"

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A picture of parents Natalie and Angel Hernandez and their baby boy Ramon who was born on 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22
Natalie and Angel Hernandez

The number 2 will forever be baby Ramon's lucky number!

Natalie Hernandez, 31, from Carlsbad, gave birth to baby Ramon at 2:22 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center on 2/02/2022, a palindrome date.

Ramon weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces and is 19 inches long.

Ramon is the first child of Natalie and Angel Hernandez and the 22nd great-grandchild of Natalie's grandmother Josephine.

Photos: San Diego Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy on 2/22/22 at 2:22 P.M. at Kaiser Permanente

“We are so happy our son has finally arrived, and on such a special day! Angel and I feel incredibly blessed. Ramon is our lucky charm and #2 will always be his lucky number!" said Natalie and Angel Hernandez in a statement.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

kaiser permanenteFebruaryPalindrome Day22February 2
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us