Crime and Courts

San Diego woman convicted of threatening couple with a gun in Point Loma

Raquel Medina Hall pulled a handgun from her waistband, pointed it at the couple and told them she was law enforcement, officials said

By City News Service

CityAttorney0608
NBC 7

A San Diego woman who pointed a gun at a couple in Point Loma was convicted this week of misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner and carrying a concealed weapon.

The San Diego City Attorney's Office said Raquel Medina Hall, 55, witnessed a road rage incident involving two other groups of people outside a boating and fishing supply store on June 5, 2021.

The victims' car had cut off another driver, and both vehicles' occupants were out of their cars and arguing in the store's parking lot.

More San Diego news:

point loma 6 hours ago

5 sailors hospitalized following boat crash on Navy property near Point Loma

San Diego 2 hours ago

As MTS strike nears the end of its fifth week, new proposal heads to bus drivers' union

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Hall called over the couple, pulled a handgun from her waistband and pointed it at them, according to the City Attorney's Office, which said she had told the couple she was law enforcement. During her trial in San Diego Superior Court, she testified that she works in private security, a City Attorney's spokeswoman said.

Police later responded to Hall's home after the victims called 911 and she relinquished her gun to officers. Though she had a permit to carry a firearm, she was not allowed to carry it concealed.

"Threatening others with a firearm is irresponsible and dangerous. This situation could have had a tragic ending," San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in a statement. "Altercations like this should be handled by law enforcement, and not armed vigilantes."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us