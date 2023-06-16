San Diego woman convicted of threatening couple with a gun in Point Loma

A San Diego woman who pointed a gun at a couple in Point Loma was convicted this week of misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner and carrying a concealed weapon.

The San Diego City Attorney's Office said Raquel Medina Hall, 55, witnessed a road rage incident involving two other groups of people outside a boating and fishing supply store on June 5, 2021.

The victims' car had cut off another driver, and both vehicles' occupants were out of their cars and arguing in the store's parking lot.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Hall called over the couple, pulled a handgun from her waistband and pointed it at them, according to the City Attorney's Office, which said she had told the couple she was law enforcement. During her trial in San Diego Superior Court, she testified that she works in private security, a City Attorney's spokeswoman said.

Police later responded to Hall's home after the victims called 911 and she relinquished her gun to officers. Though she had a permit to carry a firearm, she was not allowed to carry it concealed.

"Threatening others with a firearm is irresponsible and dangerous. This situation could have had a tragic ending," San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in a statement. "Altercations like this should be handled by law enforcement, and not armed vigilantes."