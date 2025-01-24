Crime and Courts

San Diego woman accused of mailing drugs to inmate

Jaqueline Richardson was arrested on suspicion of sending a controlled substance into a jail and possession of a controlled substance, with other unspecified offenses

By City News Service

A 46-year-old woman suspected of smuggling drugs to an inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility has been taken into custody, authorities announced Thursday.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Detention Investigations Unit conducted an investigation after Mail Processing Center personnel intercepted "fictitious legal" mail that was intended for 47-year-old inmate Aaron Beek, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators concluded, after further examination, that certain unspecified materials were believed to be soaked with narcotics. They identified Jacqueline Richardson as the person responsible for allegedly mailing the packages containing drugs to Beek and served a search warrant at her home in San Diego last Thursday.

During the search, detectives found evidence related to the mail case and additional narcotics such as powered fentanyl, M30 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Richardson was arrested and booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee on suspicion of sending a controlled substance into a jail and possession of a controlled substance, with other unspecified offenses.

Beek remains in custody and was booked on suspicion of sending a controlled substance into jail.

Sending a controlled substance into a jail is a felony with a sentence of up to six years in custody, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

