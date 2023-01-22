San Diego Woman, 21, Missing After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo family is pleading for help in finding their missing daughter, 21-year-old Jacqueline Jones. Jones is bipolar and in need of her medications.

“I'm dying for her,” said Laura Jones, Jacqueline's mother.

Laura Jones wept on her living room couch as she explained that she hasn’t heard from her daughter in nearly two weeks.

“If someone sees her in the street, please, this has been so painful for a mother. This is the nightmare of any mother,” said Laura Jones.

Laura and her husband Gary said the last time they heard from Jacqueline was on Jan. 13.

Jacqueline Jones was on her way to a drug rehabilitation facility in the Los Angeles area. For the past couple of years, she has been dealing with addiction. Jones is also bipolar.

“She needs her medication to get centered again,” said Laura Jones.

After finding out Jacqueline walked out of the rehabilitation center, her father Gary started to pass out flyers with Jacqueline’s photo.

“I was really wanting to get it out as much as I can, thinking that someone would recognize her and make a move to help her, knowing nobody is going to be looking for her but her parents,” said Gary Jones.

Gary Jones proudly spoke about his daughter and how talented she is.

“Since she’s been 3 years old, she’s been performing, acting,” said Gary Jones.

Her parents said before she disappeared, Jacqueline Jones was a yoga instructor and a dance teacher.

“We need her, we need her so bad. Mommy is waiting for you,” said Laura Jones as she pleaded to the public for assistance.

The Jones family has filed a missing person report with the San Diego Police Department. They urge anyone who spots Jacqueline Jones to call 9-1-1.