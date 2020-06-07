San Diego Woman, 21, Killed in Head-on Collision in Barona Area

A woman died Sunday in a head-on collision between her sedan and an oncoming truck in the Barona area.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road south of Ketuull Uunyaa Way, California Highway Patrol officer Travis Garrow said in a statement.

The 21-year-old woman was driving southbound on Wildcat Canyon when, for reasons still under investigation, she lost control of her Ford Fusion which veered into the northbound lane, according to Garrow.

The San Diego resident's car then collided with an approaching Ford F-150 driven by a 61-year-old woman.

The 21-year-old woman died at the scene, Garrow said.

The 61-year-old woman survived the wrong-way collision with minor injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Both were believed to be wearing seatbelts.