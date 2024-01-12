San Diego will be 1 of the first cities to use new treatment for Alzheimer's disease

California could see a 20% increase in the number of diagnoses between 2020 and 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

As those numbers continue growing, researchers are working to find a cure.

Earlier this week, the FDA approved Leqembi, a new prescription drug for the disease. The treatment is an intravenous infusion that is the first of its kind to be administered here in Southern California.

“I’ve always been a someone who likes to be a leader of things,” Bonnie Richins said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Bonnie Richins is a wife, mother and grandmother. Life was going just fine until about two years ago when her family started noticing something.

“There were things I didn’t remember,” she said.

Last April, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a disease, which is known to destroy the brain’s memory, language, and thinking abilities.

She’s not alone, more than 60,000 San Diegans are living with the disease, according to the San Diego Alzheimer’s Association.

Her husband, Gary Richins, said it was not easy for Bonnie to initially embrace the diagnosis.

“She would not say the word Alzheimer’s, she would say I have short-term memory,” Gary said.

Bonnie was referred to the Neuron Clinic for treatment. There, she met Dr. Soria, a neurologist who has been involved in research to treat the disease.

He told her about an 18-month treatment the Federal Drug Administration was getting ready to approve.

“The Leqembi medication is given once every two weeks for 18 months, and when the medication is used, we monitor initially for side effects. After the first three months, we monitor the patient until the 18 months,” Soria said.

Dr. Soria said side effects of the treatment could include possible swelling and bleeding in areas of the brain.

Bonnie began Leqembi infusions last September.

“I feel that people should not look at it as a stigma, at first I thought it was and I realized no, it’s to my benefit to go through this, excuse me, to be part of something that has never been done before,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie’s husband said they’ve noticed a decrease in the decline of her cognitive function.

“It slowed down, it wasn’t going as fast, it was going a lot faster early on before she started treatment,” Gary said.

Bonnie said she’s excited to help doctors find new treatments that hopefully one day will lead to a cure.

“I feel the more that research can come and identify problems in the brain and they’re not all the same, everyone has a different situation, so I think what [Dr. Soria] does here is marvelous,” Bonnie said.

Dr. Soria said they are looking forward to learning the impact the treatment has on the quality of life of the patient once they complete the 18 months and how long its benefits last.

Dr. Soria says if you have been diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment or Alzheimer's dementia you may be eligible for the treatment, but first you should consult with your primary doctor.