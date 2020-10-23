San Diego Weekend Weather: First Chance of Fall Rain

Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and a chance of the first light rain of the fall 2020 season will have it feeling like sweater weather in San Diego County this weekend.

After weeks of summerlike heat in October, this weekend will feel fall-like, according to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

“Our changing weather pattern will continue to cool us down into the weekend,” said NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen. “An area of low pressure will approach Southern California, causing an increased onshore flow, cooler afternoon temperatures, and eventually some weekend showers.”

Parveen said temps will be unseasonably cool Friday through Monday. On Saturday, she expects it to be mostly cloudy across the county, with some areas of drizzle.

By Sunday, Parveen said there will be a chance for light showers – with the best chance for that in the afternoon and evening.

“It does not look like anything heavy at all,” Parveen explained. “This is a very low rain chance – but at least it’s something.”

Parveen said the rain isn’t expected to be heavy since this weekend weather system doesn’t have much moisture with it.

But the temps will be much cooler than San Diego is used to this time of year: Sunday highs near the upper-60s for inland valleys and at the coast, mountains in the 50s, and deserts in the 70s.

Parveen said, for comparison, San Diego’s “normal” high this time of year inland is around 80 degrees. For the coast, the “normal” high this time of year is around 70 degrees.

“So, enjoy the fall-like weekend,” Parveen added.

The clouds, cool weather and moisture will stick around through Monday.

NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said there’s a 40% chance of rain that day – for the first autumn rain in San Diego County.

The National Weather Service has started tracking the preliminary storm totals for Monday's rain here, but notes the forecast may still shift a bit.

It is always a tough forecast with wide range of computer model solutions for the cold Great Basin storm on Monday but this one in particular is challenging for our first potential rainfall this weekend into Monday - here is the preliminary look at storm totals for #socal #cawx

On Tuesday, the temps will heat back up as a Santa Ana settles into place.

“We’re warming and drying again by then,” Midcap explained.

Winds expected to increase this weekend over #socal and then transition into a #SantaAnawinds on Monday and Tuesday #cawx

We will track the rain throughout the weekend via NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast. Check in with us on air and online for those latest weather updates.