San Diego weather: Winter storm continues to bring heavy rain, snow

The latest in a series of strong winter storms brought more heavy rainfall to the already waterlogged San Diego area and a foot of snow to some mountains -- and more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

A low-pressure system will bring another round of more widespread showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday night and early Thursday with more snowfall in our local mountains, the National Weather Service said.

By mid-day Wednesday, we may see a break in the rain with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers. We will still have passing showers around this afternoon, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said. A separate and much smaller weather system could bring some more rain on Thursday and Friday.

Over a three-day period ending late Tuesday morning, the dark bands of clouds had dropped anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to nearly 7 inches of moisture across the San Diego region, the NWS reported. See rainfall totals, here.

The most widespread showers will continue to move inland into San Diego County early this morning this morning with brief heavy downpours. Hourly rainfall will mostly be one-tenth to locally one-third inch. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rm7eg8inII — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 7, 2024

Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain also received at least a foot of snow in the last two days, which created icy roads and prompted some mountain communities to cancel classes for students. The closures include:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

Snowfall levels fell to 4,000 feet elevation Tuesday night and another round of snow was expected overnight Thursday, the NWS said. By Thursday morning, another 2 to 6 inches is expected below 5000 feet, 6 to 10 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 10 to 16 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet.

On Tuesday, sightings of spiraling clouds in the sky heading northeast over Chula Vista prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning -- a local rarity -- for parts of the South Bay and East County. As of 12:45 p.m., when the advisory expired, there were no reports of any twisters touching the ground, according to the federal agency.

Warning and advisories

An NWS flood watch was extended until 6 a.m. Thursday for the city of San Diego as well as the communities of Borrego Springs, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, La Mesa, National City, Oceanside, Pine Valley, Poway, San Marcos, Santee and Vista. Excessive runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations, meteorologists advised.

Forecasters also warned of the likelihood of strong winds from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. The mountains can see wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, 25 to 45 for our deserts and 25 to 35 mph for coastal areas.

There is still a flood warning for the San Diego River at Fashion Valley and motorists are advised to not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday for our mountains above 5,000 feet. We can expect an additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches with 10 to 14 inches on the highest peaks.

This past weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Southern California due to the predicted severity of the storm, which so far has been significantly more intense in areas north of San Diego County. The proclamation includes provisions authorizing a California National Guard response if needed, facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents and making it easier for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair weather-related damage.

We will have another chance for showers on Thursday and Friday as a smaller weather system approaches, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said. Finally, we dry out for the weekend and so far, next week also looks dry.

