San Diego Weather: Windy Warm-Up Means ‘Near-Critical' Fire Conditions Across SoCal Region

A short-lived warm-up across a very dry San Diego County over the next couple of days means elevated fire threat in our region. Here’s what you need to know.

NBC 7 meteorologist said offshore winds would become stronger Friday, heightening the region’s chance of wildfires. Although the red flag warning and wind advisory – as of Friday morning – were only impacting Los Angeles, Parveen said San Diegans would also feel the familiar heat and wind associated with fire danger in October in Southern California.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said gusty Santa Ana winds were expected through Saturday, creating “near-critical fire weather conditions.”

Parveen said wind gusts could reach over 35 mph in San Diego County’s mountains.

“Any fires that start will spread quickly,” NWS San Diego warned on Twitter.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will create near-critical fire weather conditions late tonight through Saturday.



Any fires that start will spread quickly. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gocrwLIY6b — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 14, 2021

Cal Fire San Diego agreed.

The agency said there’s a lot of dry grass and brush around San Diego County that has been drying out all summer. Although the region got some rain last week during an October storm, it wasn’t enough for a region that’s been so dry for so long.

Coupled with the warm-up and Santa Ana winds, and it’s a recipe for wildfires.

“The rain last week was great but all it does is really buy us some time,” said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots. “It was nice to get that moisture and we knew that we were going to have that window of maybe a few days to a week where the fires weren’t going to spread quite as rapidly.”

For Cal Fire tips on wildfire prevention and safety, click here.

Meanwhile, at the coast, Parveen said the temperatures would be “unseasonably hot” Friday afternoon, in the mid-80s. Inland areas could expect temps near 90.

The dry, hot, and windy conditions will continue through Saturday.

“Saturday is going to be the warmest day,” she explained in her First Alert Forecast Friday.

However, by Sunday, Parveen said the offshore flow will weaken and onshore flow will return, cooling down the county by about 10 degrees.

The top of next week looks cooler, too, with more clouds.

Here is the latest forecast for today's high temperatures and peak wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/qwTWfiBuso — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 15, 2021

