San Diego Weather: What to Expect During This Intense Heat Wave

San Diego’s almost-summer heat wave has arrived. Here’s what to expect this week as hot weather grips our region.

Excessive Heat Warning

The National Weather Service said the brunt of the heat wave will hit San Diego County on Tuesday – and it’ll remain hot through the week. The NWS said all parts of the county will be hotter on Tuesday than they were on Monday, except near the coast.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said an excessive heat warning is in effect through Friday for San Diego County’s inland valleys and foothills. For the mountains, the excessive heat warning has been extended through Saturday and, in the deserts, the warning will last through Sunday.

Parveen said high temps between 95 and 105 degrees are expected in our inland valley, foothills, and mountains, while temps of up to 120 degrees (no, this is not a typo) could be seen in the deserts.

To that end, Parveen said near-record highs are expected Tuesday in areas like this:

Chula Vista (79 degrees expected, record high is 76 for this time of the year)

Ramona (99 degrees expected, record high is 94 for this time of the year)

El Cajon (95 degrees expected, record high is 92 for this time of the year)

Escondido (96 degrees expected, record high is 99 for this time of the year)

San Diegans can expect temps in the upper-70s at the coast Tuesday.

The rest of the week will stay warm, in the 90s in San Diego’s inland valleys.

Today is the day..... temperatures will remain very hot through Friday, with conditions becoming gradually less warm into next week.

What Is a Heat Wave?

San Diego County knows heat waves all too well, but NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said it is a bit early in the year for a hot weather pattern of such intensity. She said it’s all leading toward a warming trend, and she breaks it down here.

Midcap said a heat wave can be defined as unusually hot temperatures that last for at least two days. A heat wave builds slowly and can last for well over a week. It can happen with or without humidity.

With the region facing a drought, Cal Fire San Diego said it's bracing itself for this week's heat wave:

Safety Tips: How to Beat the Heat in San Diego County

San Diego County will open its Cool Zones for the 2021 summer season to both humans and service animals starting June 15. Here’s a list of local Cool Zones where you can find some respite from the heat.

Parveen also outlined some important heat safety tips here. This includes:

Drink lots of water

Take breaks from the sun/being outside

Check on the elderly

Wear lightweight, loose clothing

Never leave children or pets alone in cars – it get so in there, so quickly

"Please make sure your pets and livestock have cool water to drink and someplace to take shelter from the heat," Parveen said. "Remember: Never leave kids or pets in a hot car. Walk your pets in the morning and evening; pavement can be 40 to 60 degrees above the air temperatures. That's near 130 degrees and hot enough to fry an egg, let alone burn little paws!"

Summer came a week early. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to folks in the East County looking for relief.