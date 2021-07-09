San Diego Weather: Weekend Heat in Mountains and Deserts

As summer rolls on, it’s going to be another warm weekend in San Diego County. A heat advisory and heat warning will impact the mountains and deserts and it’ll be hot inland, too. Here’s what you can expect for your weekend weather.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said San Diegans can expect full-on sunshine – from morning to evening – Friday because the marine later is far offshore. This means the day will heat up rather quickly – a preview of the heat set to blanket the region this weekend.

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County.

“The mountains will be hot this weekend!” Parveen said.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Southern California’s mountains today through Monday evening. Parveen expects the temperatures to hit mid to low-90s in the mountains through the weekend.

Excessive heat will impact the Inland Empire, mountains, and deserts over the next few days. High temperatures are expected to peak this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bOF9D2liUq — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 8, 2021

In our region’s deserts, the temp will hit a scorching 115 to 120 degrees this weekend, Parveen said.

To that end, the NWS has also issued an excessive heat warning for the deserts, in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

With that said, here's a look at the Heat Risk forecast for Saturday (one of the hottest days).



Notice the magenta encompassing all of the High Desert, & parts of the lower deserts/mountains.



As you can see, Heat Risk will be minimal for coastal areas (thanks, marine layer!) pic.twitter.com/AbfyybGpoH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 8, 2021

And the humidity (like what we saw earlier this month)? Well, that’s also sticking around.

“There will be a bit more humidity as well, keeping overnight temps quite warm,” Parveen explained. “Be sure to stay hydrated and cool at all hours - and don't forget about your pets.”

Parveen said the UV index is extreme right now in San Diego – as high as it goes – so sunscreen is essential for anything you’re doing outdoors, even at the coast.

How do UV rays change throughout the year and why is it possible to get a sunburn even when it's cloudy? NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen has everything you need to know about the UV index.

San Diego’s inland areas will see temps near 90 degrees on Saturday and in the mid-80s Sunday.

Parveen said there’s a slight cooldown inland in the First Alert Forecast for next week – back down to “close to seasonable” temps but it’ll still be warm.

“The strong ridge breaks down mid-week allowing inland temps to drop,” she explained.

California's Flex Alert

The summer heat impacting the entire state of California – plus the high energy demand – led the California Independent System Operator to issue a statewide Flex Alert for Friday, in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ISO said there could be a potential capacity shortfall on the state's electric grid, so Californians are urged to conserve energy wherever they can.

"Such conservation would help ease the strain on the grid during the crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available," the ISO said.

According to the ISO, consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances, and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when most people are home and the grid is most stressed. More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.