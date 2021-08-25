San Diego Weather: Warm-Up Across County, Excessive Heat in Deserts

It’s going to be pretty darn warm this week in San Diego County – so much so, that an excessive heat warning is in effect in our desert regions for the next two days. Here’s what you can expect at the coast and inland, too.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Wednesday that the warm-up had officially arrived – but the hottest day is expected to be Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

“It’s going to be a warm one,” she said, adding that the coast could expect to see temperatures around 84 degrees and inland, a hot 97.

San Diego County deserts will see temps around 111 to 114 degrees, Parveen said.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said the temps will be “above seasonal 30-year averages.”

As temperatures rise and readings climb above seasonal 30 year averages the #Heat Risk level increases as shown for Thursday #CAwx pic.twitter.com/POhBK0dsso — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 24, 2021

We often hear about "heat waves" in San Diego County but what, exactly, defines this weather pattern? NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap explains.

And, to that end, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning for the deserts, in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday.

Extreme heat like this increases the risk for heat-related illness. It’s important to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and leave strenuous activities for the early morning or evening, once it cools down a bit.

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County.

Some San Diego County facilities will serve as Cool Zones during warm-ups. Here’s a list of San Diego’s open Cool Zones.

Parveen said the heat will last into the weekend – so, lots of beach weather in the forecast. And next week, more warm weather.

“Don’t expect a cool-down anytime soon,” she added.