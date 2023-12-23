San Diego weather today: Skies dry out, make way for warmer Christmas

A powerful storm system that brought heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms to San Diego County overnight on Friday has been drying out on Saturday, making room for a warmer Christmas holiday.

While the storm is over, expect the clouds to hang around on Saturday morning, allowing some sunlight to shine down on San Diego County.

"We actually have a slight chance of rain, east of our coastal communities," said Brooke Martell, NBC 7 meteorologist. This chance of rain could continue into the afternoon and evening, she added.

Saturday temperatures:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Coast : Mostly sunny - mid-60s

: Mostly sunny - mid-60s Inland : Mostly sunny - mid-60s

: Mostly sunny - mid-60s Mountains : Mostly sunny - near 50

: Mostly sunny - near 50 Deserts: Sunny - near 70

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day weather

By Christmas Eve on Sunday, expect mostly clear skies and mild temperatures, Martell said.

The weather is expected to warm up over the weekend before Christmas, making way for a gradual warm-up into the middle of next week, after Christmas.

Don't put your umbrellas and rain boots away just yet — another storm system may hit toward the end of the month. As with all weather forecasts, that may change and we'll keep readers updated as we get closer.

NBC 7's Brooke Martell recaps the strong storm that most of us got to sleep through.