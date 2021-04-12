San Diego Weather: Monday Night Drizzle, Light Showers Possible

It’s been quite dry lately in San Diego County but on Monday night, a chance of drizzle could change things up – at least for a little while.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said there’s a slight chance of drizzle – with the best chance along the coast – Monday night and early Tuesday.

Parveen said this little bit of moisture won’t bring measurable rainfall to the region, but it’s something. Drizzle or light showers may come around twice on Tuesday, returning that night in parts of the county, she said.

San Diego County is abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explains the impact of the lack of rain in our region.

As for the rest of this week in mid-April, Parveen said temperatures will stay cooler over the next few days with a persistent onshore flow.

“Really, no other rain chances aside from this drizzle early in the week,” Parveen explained.

By the weekend, expect a warm-up and those dry conditions that are all too familiar these days.

