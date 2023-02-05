San Diego Weather: Light Showers, Gusty Winds in Mountains, Deserts

Light showers occurred Sunday morning, mostly north of San Diego County, but with overall little to no accumulation, the National Weather Service said.

Light showers should continue to progress south into San Diego County later Sunday morning, though only small accumulations were expected. Cooler temperatures were in store Sunday, with most lower elevations only getting into the low-to-mid 60s, forecasters said.

Chances of rain were likely to increase slightly Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Any precipitation that does fall will be very light, the NWS said.

Here is a look at lows tonight and highs tomorrow. Getting cooler along with a few light showers after midnight tonight through Sunday afternoon along and west of the mountains. Enjoy your weekend!! 😀#CAwx pic.twitter.com/SMNjos1zFk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 5, 2023

The system was expected to bring gusty winds in the mountains and deserts, with peak gusts of 60 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Coastal, western valley and foothill temperatures Sunday were expected to be around 62 degrees, with overnight lows of 37 to 45, according to the NWS. Mountain highs were expected to be in the lower 50s, with lows in the low 30s, while highs in the deserts were expected to be 70 to 73 with overnight lows of 41-49.

Santa Ana winds should peak in strength Tuesday morning, with peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph, strongest on the coastal slopes of the mountains. Winds may diminish late Tuesday but overall remain weakly offshore through Friday. As the surface high weakens, high pressure should begin building into the Southwest on Thursday, resulting in a warming trend for the end of the week.

Strong west-to-northwest winds with gusts of 25-30 knots and combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with steep waves may produce hazardous boating conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday. A small craft advisory remains in effect during that time.

A west-northwest swell of 8 to 9 feet with a period of 7 to 9 seconds from 300 degrees was likely to produce surf of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet Sunday evening through Monday. The largest waves may occur on exposed west to northwest-facing beaches in central and southern San Diego County, and there is a chance for sets to 8 feet at those beaches on Monday.

Gusty onshore winds with this swell could produce rough surf. The surf and strong rip currents could create dangerous swimming conditions Monday and Tuesday. Swell and surf will lower Wednesday.