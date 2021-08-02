San Diego Weather: Hot Start to August – What to Expect This Week

It’s going to be a hot start to August in San Diego County. Here’s what you can expect from our weather this week.

“It’s going to be hot this week!” said NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen Monday morning, outlining the advisory and watch in effect for parts of our region. “Sunny skies will be around from start to finish today for the entire county.”

Parveen said the heat wave would continue through Wedneday.

San Diego County's relentless heat isn't exactly going away soon so residents are warned to keep cool and hydrate.

Heat Advisory in the Mountains, Excessive Heat in Deserts

The National Weather Service in San Diego said “excessively hot” conditions are expected in Southern California Monday through Wednesday for areas away from the coast.

To that end, the NWS issued a heat advisory for San Diego County’s mountains Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with high temps expected to hit between the mid and upper-90s in some areas.

The NWS extended the heat advisory to include San Diego County's inland areas, also in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, the NWS said San Diego County’s deserts are under an excessive heat watch, in effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday night, with scorching highs expected to reach near 115 degrees.

On Monday night, the NWS confirmed that temps had been between 4 and 8 degrees above average in San Diego County -- except for a few degrees above normal in the coastal areas.

Inland areas will be warming up a bit today with more abundant sunshine ☀️ Warm weather will persist over the next few days before cooling comes into the picture by the end of the week. #CAwx #hydrate pic.twitter.com/kPw0CqYMtW — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 2, 2021

Parveen said the inland valleys would continue to be unseasonably warm at the top of the week. The pattern will continue at the coast, with temps in the low-80s.

“We certainly have some beach weather in the forecast,” she added.

Parveen said the foothills may experience temperatures close to 100 degrees over the next couple of days.

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego.

If you're looking for a place to cool off during these hot days, check out the latest information on San Diego County's "Cool Zones" here.

Temperatures will begin a warming trend 🎢today and continuing through the middle of the week! 😎 Please be safe if planning any outdoor activities, and seek shade and plenty of hydration if outside!🥵 #CAwx #HeatWave2021 pic.twitter.com/cP4UU4HFPo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 1, 2021

3 San Diego County Parks Close for August Heat

The August heat is no joke in San Diego County.

Three San Diego County parks – El Capitan Preserve near Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center, and Mt. Gower Preserve in Ramona – will be closed for the entire month due to the heat.

According to the county, this happens each year at these spots because of the month’s typically high temperatures. Read more about the temporary closures of these parks here.

The county had previously closed Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park in the Anza Borrego desert for the summer, also due to the extreme hot weather. Those will reopen to the public on Labor Day weekend.

NBC 7's/Telemundo 20's Ana Cristina Sanchez shares tips on how to avoid heat stroke -- and what to do if you're experiencing symptoms.

So, When Will It Cool Down?

Parveen said a gradual cooling trend will begin as we approach the weekend in San Diego County. She said this patten will “allow temperatures to be closer to normal for this time of the year.”

NBC 7 will keep watch on the weather, like always, with local weather updates here.

We often hear about "heat waves" in San Diego County but what, exactly, defines this weather pattern? NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap explains.