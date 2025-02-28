San Diego weather goes from hot to cold. Here's when to expect rain

After this week's Santa Ana winds and record-breaking temperatures, San Diego is in for a weather one-eighty this weekend.

On Thursday, temperature records were broken for the day in Vista, Chula Vista, Escondido and El Cajon. But less than 24 hours later, gray skies and the chance for rain were taking over San Diego's weather pattern.

"The difference between yesterday [Thursday] and today [Friday], in some cases, we're talking nearly 20 degrees when it comes to your temperatures," NBC 7 Brooke Martell said.

Several storm systems have the chance to bring rain to San Diego County over the weekend and into next week.

The first could bring some very light scattered showers overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday but it won't likely amount to much -- and not everyone will see it, Martell said.

The better chance for showers comes Sunday night and into Monday when a second system moves into the region. And by mid-week next week, a third system could bring more rain.

"Monday's kind of the day with the higher rain chances for us locally," Martell said. "You can see in terms of how much we could be getting, maybe about a quarter of an inch for the coast; a little bit more than that for the valleys; up to a half-inch for the mountains and possibly some snow, too."

What watches and warnings are in effect

Beach Hazards Statement