weather

San Diego weather goes from hot to cold. Here's when to expect rain

Several storm systems have the chance to bring rain to San Diego County over the weekend and into next week

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After this week's Santa Ana winds and record-breaking temperatures, San Diego is in for a weather one-eighty this weekend.

On Thursday, temperature records were broken for the day in Vista, Chula Vista, Escondido and El Cajon. But less than 24 hours later, gray skies and the chance for rain were taking over San Diego's weather pattern.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"The difference between yesterday [Thursday] and today [Friday], in some cases, we're talking nearly 20 degrees when it comes to your temperatures," NBC 7 Brooke Martell said.

Several storm systems have the chance to bring rain to San Diego County over the weekend and into next week.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The first could bring some very light scattered showers overnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday but it won't likely amount to much -- and not everyone will see it, Martell said.

The better chance for showers comes Sunday night and into Monday when a second system moves into the region. And by mid-week next week, a third system could bring more rain.

"Monday's kind of the day with the higher rain chances for us locally," Martell said. "You can see in terms of how much we could be getting, maybe about a quarter of an inch for the coast; a little bit more than that for the valleys; up to a half-inch for the mountains and possibly some snow, too."

Local

San Diego Jan 28

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are SUPPORTING OUR SCHOOLS! Help make an impact on the education of San Diego County students!

Things to do 2 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: The Flower Fields, San Diego FC home opener and more

What watches and warnings are in effect

Beach Hazards Statement

  • What: The beaches will see elevated surf of 4-7 feet with some sets up to 8 feet. Dangerous rip currents are also possible. Swimmers and surfers are advised to remain out of the water.
  • When: Through Friday evening
  • Where: Southern San Diego County beaches

This article tagged under:

weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us