San Diego Weather: Heat, Monsoonal Moisture, and Maybe Some Thunderstorms

An excessive heat warning for San Diego County’s mountains and deserts. Monsoonal moisture – and maybe even some showers or thunderstorms for parts of the county mid-week. Here’s what you can expect this week for San Diego’s weather.

Excessive Heat Warning

Southern California’s week starts off with summer heat, plus an excessive heat warning impacting San Diego County’s mountains and deserts.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday, with SoCal temps about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

⚠️An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory has been issued from Sun AM - Mon PM ⚠️

🌡️ Drink plenty of fluids

🌡️ Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat of day

🌡️ Check on family, friends and neighbors

🌡️ Wear lightweight clothing#CAwx pic.twitter.com/yPtiTHRiHY — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 25, 2021

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Monday’s highs would be near the mid-90s in San Diego’s mountains and could reach near a scorching 115 degrees in the local deserts.

The hot, dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires in San Diego County, too.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said on Twitter that there are no plans for a Flex Alert Monday, as there are enough energy supplies to meet the demand. Still, the ISO encouraged Californians to stay prepared and conserve energy when they could.

No plans for a #FlexAlert tomorrow. Projected resource deficiencies addressed in the day-ahead market; there are now sufficient supplies to meet expected demand. Continuing to monitor weather conditions and ask Californians to stay prepared. https://t.co/VB7dql84XI — California ISO (@California_ISO) June 27, 2021

Parveen said there would be a shift in the weather pattern come Tuesday – with a small chance of showers in parts of San Diego County.

Monsoonal Moisture + Possible Showers

Parveen said those changes will come by way of monsoonal moisture that’ll ramp up Tuesday in our region and last through Thursday.

#Monsoon #thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and deserts Tue-Thu afternoons.



⚡Localized flash flooding is possible, mainly on Wed

⚡Damaging wind gusts possible in strongest storms



Thunderstorm risk is much less west of the mountains. It will turn muggier. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/y9IOL4N9Cl — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 27, 2021

“This will give us a chance for a shower or thunderstorm over the mountains and deserts,” she explained. “If we're lucky, a few showers may hold together and drift over the mountains into the inland valleys. That chance will be lower, then even lower for the coast.”

The NWS said localized flash flooding is possible, mainly on Wednesday. During the strongest storms, wind gusts are also likely. The agency said it’ll feel muggier west of San Diego’s mountains during the monsoonal moisture period.

The monsoon will bring chances of thunderstorms to the region, especially in the mountains and deserts, Tuesday through Thursday. But--some coastal areas could get a thunderstorm as well. Here's the precipitation probability map for Tuesday, with higher chances Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KyFAt4TInf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 27, 2021

The Rest of the Week (And Heading Into 4th of July Weekend)

Parveen said the weather pattern for the rest of the week will remain steady, with early clouds and patchy fog, then gradual clearing.

She said temps are expected in the mid-70s at the coast later this week and into the holiday weekend, while inland areas and the mountains can expect temperatures mostly in the mid-80s.

