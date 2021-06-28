San Diego Weather: Heat, Monsoonal Moisture, and Maybe Some Thunderstorms

An excessive heat warning for San Diego County’s mountains and deserts. Monsoonal moisture – and maybe even some showers or thunderstorms for parts of the county mid-week. Here’s what you can expect this week for San Diego’s weather.
Excessive Heat Warning
Southern California’s week starts off with summer heat, plus an excessive heat warning impacting San Diego County’s mountains and deserts.
The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday, with SoCal temps about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.
NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Monday’s highs would be near the mid-90s in San Diego’s mountains and could reach near a scorching 115 degrees in the local deserts.
The hot, dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires in San Diego County, too.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) said on Twitter that there are no plans for a Flex Alert Monday, as there are enough energy supplies to meet the demand. Still, the ISO encouraged Californians to stay prepared and conserve energy when they could.
Parveen said there would be a shift in the weather pattern come Tuesday – with a small chance of showers in parts of San Diego County.
Local
Monsoonal Moisture + Possible Showers
Parveen said those changes will come by way of monsoonal moisture that’ll ramp up Tuesday in our region and last through Thursday.
“This will give us a chance for a shower or thunderstorm over the mountains and deserts,” she explained. “If we're lucky, a few showers may hold together and drift over the mountains into the inland valleys. That chance will be lower, then even lower for the coast.”
The NWS said localized flash flooding is possible, mainly on Wednesday. During the strongest storms, wind gusts are also likely. The agency said it’ll feel muggier west of San Diego’s mountains during the monsoonal moisture period.
The Rest of the Week (And Heading Into 4th of July Weekend)
Parveen said the weather pattern for the rest of the week will remain steady, with early clouds and patchy fog, then gradual clearing.
She said temps are expected in the mid-70s at the coast later this week and into the holiday weekend, while inland areas and the mountains can expect temperatures mostly in the mid-80s.