San Diego Weather: Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Showers, Hail, Possible Flash Flooding

The beginning of fall felt more like summer in San Diego County this week. But, on Friday and through the weekend, cooler temps and late afternoon downpours made it feel more like autumn had finally arrived.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen expected the first showers and thunderstorms to hit over San Diego County’s mountains and deserts at around noon, and they showed up right on schedule -- touching down in North San Diego County and in some mountain areas first.

By 3:15 p.m., NBC 7's Doppler 7 Radar were detecting thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving west across San Diego County. The heaviest rain fell over Jamul. The rate of precipitation was measured just over one inch per hour, including over the Valley Fire burn scar, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap has your First Alert Forecast for Sept. 24, 2021.

The latest radar forecast shows additional isolated to scattered showers & storms ⚡️⛈️ developing this afternoon across portions of #SoCal. If you encounter any of these storms expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AdTyPvdkt7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 24, 2021

The NWS warned of life-threatening flash flooding near creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. The potential for flood-related damage is "considerable," the NWS said.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of San Diego County until 5:30 p.m., including Alpine, Pine ValleyDescanso, Viejas Indian Reservation, Japatul Valley, Skye Valley, Boulder Creek and Captain Grande Indian Reservation. Also under Flash Flood Warning were the areas of Valley Center, Palomar Mountain, Lake Henshaw, Warner Springs, Oak Grove, Aguanga, Santa Ysabel, La Jolla Indian Reservation, Rincon Indian Reservation, Pauma Valley, San Pasqual Indian Reservation, Pauma Indian Reservation, Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.

A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was also issued for Chula Vista, Escondido and San Diego until 4:15 p.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department advised drivers to slow down and increase their following distance while driving the rain.

By 4:15 p.m., the storm had brought about 1.7 inches of rain to Palomar Mountain and about an inch of rain to Descanso, the NWS reported. The mountains and deserts were expected to get the heaviest rainfall.

Coastal areas saw rain anywhere from a tenth of an inch in Carlsbad to nearly a half-inch in University Heights. In the valleys, Alpine and La Mesa received about a half-inch while Lemon Grove received about .31 inches.

As the band moved towards the coast, it also brought hail. NBC 7 Viewer Kiran Simma shared video of pea-sized hail coming down in their Scripps Ranch backyard in the late afternoon.

The rain also had the potential to reach the coast, too.

“A lot of these could actually start to drift into some of our inland valleys by the afternoon hours and then potentially make their way toward the coast, as they’re weakening,” Parveen explained.

While showers were still possible on Saturday, they were far less likely as the storm system creating the agitated weather pattern was expected to start moving out of the region Saturday, the NWS said.

As for temperatures, Parveen said the coast will be in the mid-70s Friday and inland areas in the mid-80s. Clouds are expected across the county. In the mountains, temps will be in the mid-70s.

The cooler temps will continue through the first weekend of fall in San Diego County.

Parveen said the coast will see highs in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday, while inland valley communities can expect to stay in the low-80s – a significant drop from the near-triple digit heat that blanketed those areas earlier this week.

Beautiful view of the showers and storms out the window this morning! The best chance for storms will be across the southern mountains, but these storms may head over toward the coast later today. Keep an eye to the sky! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AY2P8dvOqC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 24, 2021

“It’s a nice break from the heat,” she added.

Parveen said the temps will remain cool into early next week, too, so if ever there was a time to get into the fall spirit in San Diego, this is it.

