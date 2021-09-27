San Diego Weather: Fall Feeling Continues — But Not for Long

If you’ve been loving the fall-like weather in San Diego County over the past few days, you better soak in every second. It’s not going to last too long. Here’s what to expect from our weather over the next few days.
NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Monday that the fall feeling would continue through the top of the week with cooler temperatures and clouds blanketing San Diego County.
The National Weather Service in San Diego reported some drizzle early Monday from the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains south over the far inland valleys of San Diego County.
Parveen said the clouds would hang around for the better part of Monday, though certain parts of the county could see some clearing later in the day as the sun tries to peek through.
“This onshore flow and cooler weather pattern will continue the next few days with highs around 5 to 10 degrees below normal,” Parveen explained.
She said inland areas would see temps in the upper-70s, while coastal communities and mountain areas stayed in the low-70s.
“That’s going to feel really nice inland,” Parveen added. “Everybody gets a nice break (from the heat).”
Parveen said those who are visiting local beaches on Monday will see elevated surf, with wave heights between 3 to 5 feet. There’s a high risk of rip currents, so swim near a lifeguard and listen for warnings.
Summer, Is That You Again?
The autumn vibes will only last through about mid-week in San Diego County.
“By the end of the week, we'll have a weak Santa Ana set up, which will warm us back up into the weekend,” Parveen explained. “So far, weekend temperatures will feel more like summer again.”
So, beach weather again it is – and those boots, sweaters and hot lattes may have to wait a little longer.
“Don’t expect this fall weather to stick around for your weekend plans,” Parveen added.
