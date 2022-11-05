San Diego Weather: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In

Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.

Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for early November, forecasters said. A coastal eddy was predicted to spin up and possibly help lead to some low cloud cover over the coastal waters, the NWS said.

Oh what a welcome sight!! ☂️Beneficial rain will likely drench #SoCal. The rainiest period: Monday evening-Tuesday night (with snow in the mountains). This will mitigate fire weather concerns, at least this month. 😀 Be ready for longer, slick commutes though Mon-Wed AM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BasSTbstu7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 5, 2022

Temperatures along the coast and valleys Saturday were predicted to be around 70, with overnight temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The mountains were expected to reach the lower 60s, dropping into the mid-40s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the mid-70s with lows in the mid-50s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Pacific storm system looks on track to arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning, delivering widespread rainfall, mountain snow, as well as windy conditions to much of Southern California through early Wednesday. Forecasters said San Diego County might stay dry until Monday night.

The storm should exit to the east on Wednesday, leaving fair, dry and cool weather in its wake for the latter part of the week.

No marine weather hazards were expected through Monday. Winds and seas will build Monday night and continue through Wednesday as the storm moves through the area, likely producing conditions hazardous to small boats.