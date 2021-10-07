San Diego Weather: Clouds, Cooler Temps, Rain On the Way

It’s been a cool start to October in San Diego County and the pattern will continue Thursday and Friday with cloudy skies and some rain. Here’s what you can expect from our weather over the next couple of days and heading into your weekend.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Thursday that clouds would move in throughout San Diego County as a new weather system takes shape. This will come with cool temps and even maybe a little bit of drizzle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It’s going to feel a lot more like fall today,” she said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

By Friday, the onshore flow will lead to light to moderate rain across the county. It’ll also be the coolest day of the week (but, really, isn’t every Friday the coolest?).

The National Weather Service in San Diego said the projected rainfall for Thursday night and Friday is between a quarter and a half-inch of rain, with local amounts over 1 inch possible in the mountains.

Here is the projected rainfall for Thursday night and Friday. Most amounts will be 1/4" to 1/2" with local amounts over 1" possible in the mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EhqupTVO1I — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 6, 2021

However, Parveen said this weather system won’t be as hard-hitting as the thunderstorms and lightning San Diego County experienced earlier this week.

“It’s not looking like a big thunderstorm threat though, like we had a few days ago,” Parveen said.

NBC 7's Melissa Adan looks back on Monday night's crazy lightning

By Friday afternoon, it’ll be much dryer across the county. The weekend will also be dry.

Parveen said Saturday will be cool with high temps around 70 degrees at the coast and 72 degrees inland. On Sunday, it’ll warm up to the upper 70s at the coast and mid-80s inland.

By Monday, though, another cooldown is on the horizon.

Parveen said temps will be mild Monday and by Tuesday, even cooler and a little breezy, too.

So, that fall sweater is really going to shine.

For the latest weather updates in San Diego County, follow NBC 7's First Alert Forecast here.

Brian James' Evening Forecast for Oct. 6, 2021