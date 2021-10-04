San Diego Weather: Chance of Showers and the Return of Cooler, Fall-Inspired Temps

Cooler, fall-like conditions return to San Diego County on this first week of October 2021, plus a chance of showers Monday evening. Here’s what you can expect from our weather this week.

Chance of Rain in San Diego County

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the first half of Monday would be dry but as an area of low pressure moves through Southern California, parts of San Diego County will see a chance of showers and maybe even some thunderstorms.

Parveen said the best chance of rain is Monday afternoon (around commute time) but showers could linger into the evening and overnight, with possible brief, heavy rain at times.

She said the showers will be spotty to start and likely more widespread by the evening.

Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble 🧙‍♀️🎃 Water vapor imagery shows our spinning low pressure system strengthening to our southwest in vivid fall colors 🍁👻 This system is expected to bring some rainy hocus pocus to SoCal starting Monday & Tuesday #CAwx #witchtober pic.twitter.com/04wblEQNLa — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 3, 2021

The National Weather Service in San Diego said the system would bring some “rainy hocus pocus to SoCal” Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered showers should be moving through the coastal and inland areas between 11 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday,” NBC 7 meteorologist Brian James added. “From 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, the best opportunity for rain will move into the mountains and desert.”

James said Monday’s rainy weather could also bring some cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

When all is said and done, rain totals from this weather pattern could be around 0.2 to 0.5 inches, Parveen added.

By Tuesday afternoon, San Diego County should be dry.

Cooler, Comfortable Temps Through the Week

Starting Tuesday, much cooler temps are also on the horizon. An onshore flow will keep that pattern going for a while, too.

“This will begin our cooling trend through the rest of the week,” Parveen explained. “Get ready to see and feel some changes!”

The onshore flow will persist through the end of this week and into the weekend.

And you may need to grab a sweater.

“This will increase clouds and keep temperatures much cooler, feeling more like fall with a chill in the air,” Parveen said.

According to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast, there’s a chance another weak weather system will move through San Diego County by Friday and bring with it some light showers.

The weekend will remain cool.

And, come next week, the fall feeling is likely to last.

“We may see a fairly active weather pattern next week, too,” Parveen explained.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen looks ahead at what we can expect this winter and how a possibly forming La Niña may affect San Diego.