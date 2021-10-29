San Diego

San Diego Weather Brings a Chill For Halloween Weekend

Cooler temperatures will return by Friday, leading to a chilly Halloween weekend

Trick-or-treaters, grab a costume-friendly coat this Halloween. Frightfully chilly weather will be dished out with candy due to a cold front moving into San Diego.

The cooling trend will start on Friday and temperatures will continue to drop through next week, with Monday likely being the coolest day.

On Friday, expect temperatures to be in the mid-70s along the coast and slightly warmer inland. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said it will be a beautiful San Diego day.

As conditions cool this weekend, some clouds and fog will return this weekend, just in time for Halloween.

"Some coastal low clouds and fog on Hallow-eve could make a spooky appearance with the waning crescent moon playing peek-a-boo through the clouds," the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to upper-50s Halloween night, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"We're going to be staying dry [Halloween night] but we may have some sprinkles come Monday," Parveen added.

Rain is possible later in the week.

