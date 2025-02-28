San Diego Wave FC unveils new “Altamar” jersey

Every team in the National Women's Soccer League released a new jersey design on Thursday. San Diego Wave FC decided to go all out with a new look that has its players making bold proclamations.

"They're the best ones in the league," says Wave FC goalie Kailen Sheridan. "I'm so excited to see the girls pull up in them. I'm pretty impressed."

It's called "Altamar," and certainly brings to mind the oceans off San Diego's many pristine beaches. The club describes the inspiration thusly:

The Altamar Kit features the dynamic combination of deep ocean blues and tide-like teals. The Club, a force of nature, rises together from the ocean’s depths to lift San Diego to untold heights. The 2025 collection marks the return of the best-selling Del Sol Kit, alongside the debut of the all-new bold secondary kit, prematch top, and goalkeeper kit. - San Diego Wave FC

"It screams San Diego," says Wave FC defender Kennedy Wesley. "I think everything about it, the water, tying it in with our primary kit, the Del Sol kit. I think it encompasses this city and what we represent really well."

You can see all the kits here from the NWSL drop and determine for yourself whether or not you agree with Sheridan's sentiment (the author thinks she is absolutely correct). San Diego FC opens its 2025 season on March 16 at Angel City FC and plays the home opener on March 22 at Snapdragon Stadium against Utah Royals FC.