San Diego Wave FC adds hometown star with a ‘world' of experience

From San Diego to various places in the world, then back home.

That's pretty much the soccer career path for Kyra Carusa.

Born in San Diego in 1995, Carusa played collegiately at Stanford and Georgetown, before taking her soccer skills around the world.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In 2019, Carusa played for the French club Le Havre AC. The following year she jumped to the Danish club HB Koge. Then in 2023, Carusa played for London City Lionesses in England.

Carusa is also a member of the Republic of Ireland national team since 2020. She started all three matches for Ireland during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Carusa is a soccer globetrotter and now she's found a new home with her hometown team, the San Diego Wave FC.

The Wave have acquired Carusa from Lionesses via a free transfer. Carusa is under contract with the Wave for the remainder of the 2023 NWSL season.

“We started following Kyra closely this offseason, and we are excited to welcome her to the club,” said San Diego Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney. “She will bring healthy competition to our forward group and provide the team with much-needed depth for the rest of this season. She’s just coming back from the World Cup and eager to make a difference to help her hometown make a run deep into the playoffs.”

Carusa is a striker who had some of Ireland's best chances at the recent World Cup. Ireland's World Cup run came to end at the Group Stage, finishing with a draw and two losses.

A 20-foot Alex Morgan statue was recently installed in midtown Manhattan to celebrate the US team's return to the World Cup. All photos by Getty Images.

With the addition of Carusa, the Wave now have 6 players that participated the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Alex Morgan, USA

Naomi Girma, USA

Emily Van Egmond, Australia

Kailen Sheridan, Canada

Sofia Jakobsson, Swede

Kyra Carusa, Ireland

The Wave's next match is Saturday, August 19th at Snapdragon Stadium against Gotham FC.