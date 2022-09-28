San Diego Volunteers Helping in Hurricane Ian's Wake

Five are already there. Six more are trying to get there.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross San Diego region mobilized a few days before Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida peninsula, but the bombardment of the state is preventing others from joining them.

“Airlines are canceling flights — I’m trying to go the opposite direction,” sighed Red Cross volunteer Richard Moore, who acknowledged it was kind of a weird thought, trying to fly toward a hurricane.

“I’m part of the staff that actually operates the shelters for the Red Cross,” the retired computer scientist said. “It’s an uncertain situation that you never know what you’re going to find.”

The American Red Cross said five San Diego-based volunteers already joined countless others from around the country in Florida. Moore said he expects to catch up in a few days.

“This is work,” said a smiling fellow volunteer, Jane Scanlon. "This is what we do."

Scanlon said that, while many of the volunteers have experience with wildfires. Ian will be their first hurricane evacuation. In fact, Red Cross volunteers in San Diego are still cleaning cots used during the Border 32 fire evacuations earlier this month.

Scanlon said she knows their service in Florida will be repaid when San Diego needs it the most.

“There will be a wildfire that happens in San Diego,” Scanlon warned. “We’re going to need the assistance. and I want to depend on everyone coming to help us.”

The American Red Cross said the best way for San Diegans to help is by making a financial donation. Scanlon said the aid organization will use the money to buy supplies in Florida to help those local businesses recover as well.