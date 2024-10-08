San Diego man's brother remembered during vigil for Oct 7 attack on Israel

Draped in an Israeli flag with a picture of his brothered embroidered on it, emotions overflowed for Ofir Ganot, after seeing his brother Dan’s picture on the wall of remembrance, during Monday night’s “Solidarity Vigil for Israel" in La Jolla.

“For me it’s important as a brother to say his name everywhere I can, " said Ganot.

Dan Ganot was a 41-year-old father, husband, and chief inspector in the Israeli police force.

The vehicle he was in is now part of a shrine to Dan Ganot and the team members who were killed in an RPG attack during the battle at Kibbutz on October 7th last year.

“The time passes by, but it doesn't make it easier. It makes it harder, " said Ofir Ganot.

Ofir Ganot is not alone in his grief.

The Carmel Valley family of Amiram Cooper took to the stage to share their memories.

The 85-year-old man was among the hostages confirmed killed earlier this summer.

Members of the Jewish community say the heartache of what's happened over the year and that fateful day remains on repeat.

“Every day since October 7th, it’s still October 7th,” said Heidi Gantwerk, CEO of Jewish Federation of San Diego. “Especially with people in captivity, the rockets raining down on Israel and rise in antisemitism."

“Keep in mind for some of us it's October 7th, 2023, still, because of the uncertainty still happening in the homeland. And so, when you live that tragedy every day you need a space to express it, live it and hold it," said Betzy Lynch, CEO of the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

The solidarity vigil included space for people to write words of remembrance, and for thousands to come together and grieve. A community gathering that led to a touching embrace. When Ofir Ganot unexpectedly met an officer who'd just flown in from Israel, where he once served with his now deceased brother.

"It’s super nice to see respect we’re getting from the community."