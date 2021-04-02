San Diego Venue Looks Forward to Reopening as State to Allow Indoor Gatherings

It’s been more than a year since guests and employees have been inside The Shout! House in the Gaslamp. Now, it is preparing to open its doors again, thanks to new state guidelines.

The Shout! House shut its doors a year ago but with Friday’s new guidance the boards, covering up windows and doors will be coming down soon.

“It’s been a year and I know people are longing, starving for live music,” said Josefine Jandinger, marketing director at The Shout! House.

California is allowing indoor, seated concerts, performances, and sports to resume operations on April 15. State leaders say it's possible because of progress in COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution.

Jandinger said they are prepared to welcome folks back to Garage Kitchen + Bar in just a few weeks.

“It’s going to be indoor, outdoors. We’re putting the pianos on the entryways of the garage door,” Jandinger said.

They’re holding off on reopening The Shout! House side of business until they can serve 50% capacity. The venue only accommodates 285 people.

The county is currently under the red tier, which will only allow 10% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less. If people have been tested for COVID-19 or show proof of being fully vaccinated, then capacity bumps up to 25%.

Capacity increases under each less-restrictive tier. The loosened restrictions; a relief for Jandinger and patrons, who up until Friday, didn’t know when they’d get back to live, indoor entertainment.

“I miss dancing, having a good time meeting new friends,” Kyle, a San Diego Resident told NBC 7.

“I think it’s time. I’m ready. We’re ready. And I’m hopeful for them too,” said Lisa Carroll who lives in North County.

The guidance also loosens restrictions for private events. Under the red tier,

outdoor meetings, conferences and receptions can resume with 50 people,

or up to 200 people if guests test negative for COVID-19 or are fully vaccinated.

For indoors, all guests would need to test negative or be fully vaccinated, and up to 100 guests would be allowed.