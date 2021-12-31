San Diego Urges Customers Affected By Garbage Strike to Call Republic Services for Pickup

Residents and businesses in the city of San Diego impacted by the ongoing labor dispute at private garbage hauler Republic Services were being advised Friday to contact the company directly to request collection service.

Republic has set up an email account at CustomerServiceSD@RepublicServices.com to address individual pick-up requests by customers whose trash is piling up.



The city's Environmental Services Department provides waste collection to single-family residences, but not businesses, multi-family residences and private streets in the city. Those are serviced by private franchise waste haulers including Republic Services.

For nearly two weeks, Republic Services sanitation drivers have been on strike over a continuing dispute with company management regarding pay and working conditions.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he has communicated with Republic Services management and workers, urging compromise and a speedy resolution to the labor dispute so hauling services can be restored.

The city is examining its franchise agreement with Republic Services to determine what remedies are available in the contract to address illegal trash pileup and other impacts of the ongoing strike.

In an unrelated development on Friday, the city of San Diego said Friday that trash and recycling pickup for residential customer may be delayed by one day due to COVID-19 impact. Officials said the delay is being "determined on a weekly basis, based on operational impacts."

Click here for a map of affected areas. Customers outside the impacted areas whose pickup was missed can use the the Get it Done mobile app to report it or, for more assistance, call 858-694-7000 or email trash@sandiego.gov.