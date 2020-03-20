San Diego UPS Employee Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

A UPS employee in San Diego County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday.

UPS public relations manager Matthew O’Connor told NBC 7 the employee had been positively diagnosed and is currently under quarantine.

Per a Department of Public Health investigation into this case, O’Connor said health officials recommended that three additional employees linked to the COVID-19 positive UPS employee be quarantined, as a safety precaution.

“None of the other employees have reported symptoms at this time,” O’Connor told NBC 7. “All areas where the employee worked have been cleaned and disinfected, and the Department of Public Health has not recommended taking any additional precautions other than continuing to follow the CDC’s personal hygiene guidelines that include hand washing and social distancing.”

NBC 7 is working to confirm the UPS facility or facilities where the coronavirus-positive employee worked.

As of Thursday afternoon, county public health officials said there were 105 cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County.