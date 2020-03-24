San Diego Unified to Launch ‘Distance Learning’ to Complete Academic y\Year

San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Martin announced the soft launch of the district's distance learning program that, if necessary, will provide curriculum to students through the end of the school year.

The revised online learning system will launch after Spring Break, which begins March 27 and ends April 5 for most students. It will include teacher interaction and additional support for parents, Marten said in a letter.

The district closed schools March 13 in an effort to curb the spread of, and protect students and staff from COVID-19. The district quickly partnered with KPBS to offer an at-home learning option in the form of a 12-hour educational programming block with content segmented by grade. SDUSD also made online resources available in the last week leading up to spring break.

School work under the new distance learning program will not be graded up until April 27 for students on a traditional academic calendar, which is about 90% of the district. The program will launch for students on year-round schedules April 27, and graded instruction will begin May 11.

“There are many challenges ahead, and many unknowns, including the largest unknown of all -- whether it will be safe for students to return to their physical classroom settings this year. That said, I believe it is time to stop focusing on what we do not know, and focus on the work we can do right now. For us, that work involves planning a return to instruction for all students next month. I look forward to continuing to share more details in the days and weeks ahead. Until then, thank you for your support. Please stay healthy," Marten said in her letter.

SDUSD previously asked the state for an additional $500 for every student in the state to pay for the transition to online learning.