San Diego Unified School District to Name 3 Superintendent Finalists Next Week

The search for a new superintendent to lead San Diego Unified School District is moving forward.

Members of the district's search advisory committee met virtually Tuesday to discuss the superintendent search thus far.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Everyone on the committee took this seriously. It was diverse in terms of a geographic perspective," said Christopher Rice-Wilson, the superintendent search advisory committee chair.

The committee announced the board will select up to three final candidates next Tuesday, Dec. 14. A community forum for the public to meet those finalists will then be held in early January.

The board expects to make an appointment on Jan. 18.

The seat became vacant last January when President Joe Biden nominated former superintendent Cindy Marten as the Deputy U.S. Secretary of Education.

Lamont Jackson has been serving as interim superintendent since then.