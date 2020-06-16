San Diego Unified School District Preps for Fall Reopening

The San Diego Unified School District will present its plan to the Board of Education Tuesday for reopening schools in San Diego this fall.

The meeting is at 3 p.m. and can be seen live via SDUSD’s YouTube page. Public comments that have been pre-submitted are expected to be heard.

The plan is expected to address the major coronavirus pandemic-related changes schools will have to implement when campuses reopen – including staggered schedules and bus routes – and how those changes, which cost a lot of extra money, will be funded.

California legislators passed a budget that reverses $15 million in proposed cuts to education. The SDUSD – which is the state’s second-largest district – said Tuesday this move “clears the way for a reopening of its physical facilities in the fall,” but more action is needed by the federal government so that schools can operate for the full school year.

The district is planning to reopen in September if they have enough money. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more.

“We appreciate the bold action taken by the Legislature to reverse all spending cuts contained in the May Budget Revision,” said San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten in a press release Tuesday. “We urge Governor Newsom to sign this budget and approve a final compromise that gives schools the funds we will need to open in a safe, responsible manner this fall.”

SDUSD – along with Los Angeles Unified – are among five districts across the state opposing the proposed education cuts. The district said schools need more funding – not less – to reopen safely in these times of COVID-19.

SDUSD Board President John Lee Evans said the pandemic is a “national emergency that warrants a national response,” and the federal government must step in to provide additional relief for schools.

“The federal government simply cannot leave an entire generation of school students to fend for themselves in the face of this growing tragedy,” Evans added.

SDUSD said discussions are ongoing but called the Legislature’s passage of a State Budget “encouraging.”

“(It) puts our values into practice by approving a budget that prioritizes our students,” the district added in a press release.

Gov. Newsom said the state is considering starting the fall school year as early as July. Would San Diego County be prepared? NBC 7's Rory Devine reports.