San Diego Unified School District Officials to Discuss Learning Opportunities Amid Closures

It’s the first day of numerous local school closures and while parents continue to wonder how children will keep up with the curriculum, school officials in one major district are preparing for a press conference Monday to address those concerns.

Leaders from the San Diego Unified School District will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to answer questions from concerned parents. They are expected to go over learning opportunities from home and meal distributions to feed children amid the closures.

An at-home learning program is expected to be available for students that will include a broadcast component and a digital element that will grant students access to libraries that have free educational resources. District officials have not said how students without home computer access will be able to participate in the curriculum since not every pupil has a take-home laptop.

Public libraries announced closures through April 6, posing a challenge for students without a computer or Internet access at home.

On Friday, the district announced it will shut down schools until April 6 in an effort to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. Various other school districts in the county followed suit.

Despite the closures, students will be able to pick up free meals from schools beginning Monday. Any student from ages 2 to 18 can go to a participating school location to claim their meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Click here to see a full list.