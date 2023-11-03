San Diego Unified School District headquarters raises Kumeyaay Band flag in honor of Native American Heritage Month

On Friday, the San Diego Unified School District hosted the Kumeyaay Indian community to show solidarity with their Native American students and the larger Kumeyaay community by raising their flag outside the Eugene Brucker Education Center.

Kumeyaay tribe members told NBC 7 this was a celebratory and historic first, to be honored and recognized as the original land owners where district headquarters now sit.

To mark the beginning of Native American Heritage Month, Kumeyaay bird singers, powwow dancers and student speakers gathered as the younger tribe generations officially hung the flag. Dozens of native American community members dressed in vibrant, traditional and cultural clothing that included decorated and beaded moccasins and headdresses.

SDUSD said it's just one of many steps the district is taking, to show solidarity with Native American students and the Kumeyaay community. The flag itself is inspired by an elder of the Jamul tribe and approved by a committee of leaders of the region's 12 bands of Kumeyaay, according to a press release. It has the tribal logos of each one displayed in a circle.

Robert Wallace is a member of the Barona band of Mission Indians of the Kumeyaay tribe. He was gifted the flag and told NBC 7 he had traveled with it all over the North American continent. He never imagined he would be a witness, let alone participate in a ceremony during his lifetime.

“This is one step towards actual healing of our people, and telling the truth of this land and what it means to us,” said Wallace.

For many tribal people, especially the Kumeyaay tribe, this ceremony was recognized as a major show of respect for native peoples.