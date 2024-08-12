San Diego Unified School District exploring possible changes to student cell phone policy

As thousands of students in the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) head back to class on Monday, it is likely many of them will have their phones close at hand. But possible changes could be on the horizon for the district's cell phone policy for kids in the classroom, according to the Voice of San Diego.

The district's Board of Education is researching the potential harms of using a cell phone in class, but that research is still in the very early stages, according to board member Cody Petterson, who spoke with the Voice of San Diego.

"I've studied focus, and it takes over 20 minutes to re-focus back to where you were if you get off focus and get back on to it," said Elizabeth McGuire, a speech pathologist who has been practicing for more than 20 years. McGuire primarily works with toddlers.

"I do a lot of work with focus, behavior as well. The things that I've noticed from hearing from my colleagues as well, that it's all about the child and if they're able to have it but have it put away so it's just for emergency use, then that's the best," said McGuire.

In June, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) approved a ban on cell phones while on campus. The move drew support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who released a statement after the ban was approved.

"As the Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth. Building on legislation I signed in 2019, I look forward to working with the Legislature to restrict the use of smartphones during the school day. When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on their studies — not their screens."

Gov. Newsom referred to a bill he signed into law more than five years ago, which allowed school districts across California to adopt cell phone bans. It's unclear if SDUSD might consider a similar approach to Los Angeles, but some parents, like Tania Rodriguez, believe that it would be a good approach to keep students focused on learning while in the classroom.

"I think they should have the cell phone, but maybe not while in class," said Rodriguez, a mother of two children who attend school in the Chula Vista Unified School District. However, she does not believe that an all-out ban on cell phones for the entire school day would be wise.

"That's a tough one ... just on campus, that's a stretch. I can understand while in class, but on campus that's a stretch," said Rodriguez.

NBC 7 reached out to SDUSD for comment on possible changes being considered to the school cell phone policy. We are still waiting to hear back.