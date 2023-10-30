San Diego Unified responds to California's updated guidance for sick students

New California health guidance is relaxing rules for students who may be sick with a respiratory illness.

A student can come to school if they have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, or if they have mild symptoms as long as they haven’t tested positive themselves, according to the guidance released Oct. 2

“What I believe the state is trying to do is to get us back to normal,” said Dr. John Bradley, Rady Children’s Hospital Medical Director of Infectious Diseases said.

A student's ability to “meaningfully participate” is also part of the state’s guidance.

“What this is saying is that they could have respiratory symptoms from reasons other than COVID. So, it is trying to strike a balance between protecting children from COVID as well as keeping them in school,” Chief Impact Officer at Sharp Rees-Stealy Dr. Abisola Olulade said.

Students with respiratory symptoms are urged to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of any potential illness.

The San Diego Unified School District weighed in on the updated guidance.

“San Diego Unified wants all students to benefit from attending school every day in a healthy learning environment.

Students who develop one or more symptoms associated with COVID (not related to a known condition) should stay home until those symptoms are improving. Students should attend school if they do not have COVID, do not have a fever, and their symptoms are improving. The district follows the San Diego County Office of Education COVID-19 Decision Tree for K-12 Schools.

Families can review these helpful guidelines for keeping ill students at home.

Possible COVID symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.”

The guidance states that California's recommendations do not override medical advice from a healthcare professional.