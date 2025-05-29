San Diego Unified making changes to student cell phone use policies

The San Diego Unified School District is making changes to its student cell phone use policy that is expected to go into effect in August.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Assembly Bill 3216, known as the Phone-Free School Act, last year. It requires every school district, charter school, and county office of education to adopt a policy limiting or prohibiting the use of phones by July 1, 2026.

“This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school," said Newsom in a press release.

The SDUSD has written up new policies that will affect students in the upcoming school year.

Here are the policies:

Middle Schools:

No cell phone use during school hours (“bell to bell”).

Phones must remain powered off and stored in backpacks or designated classroom pouches.

High schools:

In-Class: Cell phone use is prohibited unless the teacher receives written permission from the site principal.

Permitted Use: Phones may be used before school, during lunch, passing periods, and after school.

Storage: Every classroom must have a designated phone storage system with assigned slots for students.

Enforcement & Consequences

1st and 3rd Infractions: Teacher holds phone until the end of class.

Subsequent Infractions: Phone is sent to the office; parent or guardian must retrieve it.

Ongoing Violations: May result in a Loss of Privileges (LOP), including school events.

There are exceptions to the rules, like AirPods and smartwatches are allowed but are subject to teacher discretion. Students may request to use their phone through school staff or the main office in case of emergencies.

The district is accepting feedback on the policy changes through May 30. It's expected to go into board review and approval in summer 2025, and it's expected to launch districtwide on August 11.