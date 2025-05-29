San Diego Unified School District

San Diego Unified making changes to student cell phone use policies

The district is accepting feedback on the policy changes through May 30. It's expected to go into board review and approval in summer 2025 and is expected to launch districtwide on August 11.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

File photo
Getty Images

The San Diego Unified School District is making changes to its student cell phone use policy that is expected to go into effect in August.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Assembly Bill 3216, known as the Phone-Free School Act, last year. It requires every school district, charter school, and county office of education to adopt a policy limiting or prohibiting the use of phones by July 1, 2026.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school," said Newsom in a press release.

The SDUSD has written up new policies that will affect students in the upcoming school year.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Here are the policies:

Middle Schools:

  • No cell phone use during school hours (“bell to bell”).
  • Phones must remain powered off and stored in backpacks or designated classroom pouches.

High schools:

  • In-Class: Cell phone use is prohibited unless the teacher receives written permission from the site principal.
  • Permitted Use: Phones may be used before school, during lunch, passing periods, and after school.
  • Storage: Every classroom must have a designated phone storage system with assigned slots for students.

Enforcement & Consequences

  • 1st and 3rd Infractions: Teacher holds phone until the end of class.
  • Subsequent Infractions: Phone is sent to the office; parent or guardian must retrieve it.
  • Ongoing Violations: May result in a Loss of Privileges (LOP), including school events.

There are exceptions to the rules, like AirPods and smartwatches are allowed but are subject to teacher discretion. Students may request to use their phone through school staff or the main office in case of emergencies.

Local

San Diego Police Department 4 hours ago

Family of man who died after removal from downtown bar sues city, officers

South Bay 6 hours ago

Sen. Cory Booker to visit Imperial Beach to see the Tijuana River sewage crisis

The district is accepting feedback on the policy changes through May 30. It's expected to go into board review and approval in summer 2025, and it's expected to launch districtwide on August 11.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Unified School District
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us