San Diego School Districts Keeping Indoor Mask Mandates Past State's Drop Date

The San Diego Unified School District and Sweetwater Union High School District will hold onto their indoor mask mandates for students and staff past March 12, the day Governor Gavin Newsom said California districts can drop the requirement.

The districts' decisions are based on CDC data that rates San Diego County's "community level" as high. Masking indoors at schools is a recommendation for communities under that rating.

Newsom left school districts a choice to exercise local control over mask mandates and, for now, these two districts are taking advantage of that option.

SDUSD said it will come up with thresholds to determine when it will drop its indoor mandate after the county's community level is downgraded from high.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our District has looked to the guidance of federal, state, and local health agencies, as well as to the advice of trusted medical professionals in making science-based decisions for the policies we put in place to keep our students, our staff, and their families safe," a letter sent to SDUSD parents read in part.

SUHSD said it will review its stance in two weeks' time.

"We reiterate that the safety of our school communities must be the guiding factor for any decisions affecting our students and staff and continue to encourage testing, masking, and vaccinations," Sweetwater UHSD said in part.

There have been 25 outbreaks -- three or more cases in the same setting -- at schools between TK and 12th grade in the last week. There were 24 the week prior, according to county data.

Monday afternoon, San Diego County Board of Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher called Newsom's move a "safe and responsible step in the right direction."

"We’ve had one of the lowest school closure rates in the nation, but due to availability of the vaccine and therapeutic treatments, it is now time to resume our lives without COVID dominating daily action," Fletcher said in a statement.

Poway Unified School District said it will drop its indoor mask requirement starting Monday, March 14.