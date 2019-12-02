San Diego Unified Is Holding a Meeting to Talk About Keeping Students Safe San Diego Unified School District's Multi-Agency Task Force will continue talks Monday at the Balboa Park Club.

The San Diego Unified School District is continuing talks on how to keep their students safe.

Talks first started back in October, where they discussed how the district and law enforcement can curb child abuse and sexual harassment.

The meeting will be held Monday, at 9 a.m. in the Santa Fe room at the Balboa Park Club.