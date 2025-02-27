San Diego council member proposing $25 minimum wage for hotel and tourism workers

People working in San Diego's hotel and tourism industry could soon be getting a pay raise. A city council member is proposing a minimum wage hike of $25, similar to the one labor unions rallied for last year.

While tending to San Diego’s tourism needs in the Gaslamp, hotel workers like Antonio Hernandez say they're forced to make sacrifices to make ends meet.

“I live in TJ, so that's why I think that's a big part of why I’m not struggling as much as everybody because I know a lot of people have, like, two jobs,” Hernandez said.

As a hotel employee, Hernandez is making at least $17.25 an hour, which is the city of San Diego’s minimum wage. That's why he and other hotel workers are applauding a proposal being introduced to a city committee on Thursday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It would increase the minimum wage to $25 an hour for hotel, event center and janitorial service workers in the tourism sector.

“Sounds good. Of course, more money,” exclaimed Hernandez. “It's just like, I guess, more freedom ... You don't have to think about the money as much and how am I going to make it."

It's no secret that San Diego is one of the most expensive cities to live in. In fact, the city's staff report notes that MIT’s living wage calculator says: a single-person household needs to earn nearly $31 per hour.

“Even as a janitor, you do a lot of things that nobody wants to do," said Michael Hill, a mechanic. "And quite frankly, it goes unnoticed, except for those of us who really do notice. I walk into a bathroom. It smells like bloody lemons. It looks clean. Everything's presentable. My guy, you have earned the 20 bucks out of my own pocket."

San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera is proposing the pay bump.

Thousands of people working in San Diego’s tourism industry could get a big boost in their pay soon. A San Diego City Councilmember is proposing minimum wage to be raised to $25 dollars per hour for tourism workers. NBC7’s Kelvin Henry has more details.

In a statement, he told NBC 7: "I’m committed to fighting to make sure that the people who fuel our economy can afford to live here. The hotel – event center and janitorial workers are the backbone of our multi-billion-dollar tourism industry are barely scraping by while out-of-town corporations’ profit off their labor."

A recent UC Berkeley report says there have been no negative effects on employment as a result of the fast-food wage increase to $20 an hour. But previous reports have indicated that there have been job loses as a result.

“Please pass it," Hernandez said. "I think it would be good."

Hernandez and other hotel employees are remaining hopeful that San Diego follows in the footsteps of Los Angeles and Long Beach, both of which have already passed minimum wage hikes for tourism workers.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.