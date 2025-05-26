San Diego tourism industry prepares for slowdown

The local tourism industry — which supports more than 1 in 8 jobs in San Diego, according to the San Diego Tourism Authority — is vital to the local economy.

The industry is expecting a downturn in 2025, and that is causing some concern.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We are starting to see a slowdown,” San Diego Tourism Authority COO Kerri Kapich said. "That is obviously a concern to all of us working in travel and tourism since we are the second-largest traded economy here in San Diego."

The news comes after positive data in Fiscal Year 2024, when 32 million people visited San Diego with a total economic impact of $22 billion, according to the San Diego Tourism Authority. Experts say that 2 million more people visited San Diego than the prior year.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Memorial Day, many tourists typically visit San Diego for a long weekend getaway.

“We’re here for a little mini-vacation,” Andy Leyva said.

Leyva and his wife are visiting San Diego from Las Vegas.

“I decided it was a great opportunity on flights," Leyva said. "Financially, it was great, and the hotel rates were great to be beachfront and the weather is perfect."

Visitors like the Leyvas, as well as international tourists, of course, are who local leaders want to attract to San Diego.

“We're working really hard with all of our community partners to make sure that we're able to monitor conditions and then change programs as we see fit in order to stimulate demand into this market,” Kapich said.

If the tourism authority’s efforts are successful, it will help local businesses like Mission Beach Rentals, whose owner, despite the slowdown, remains optimistic.

“We expect a lot of people both locally and in the tourism market to come to the beach again, to enjoy the beach, to cool off, to feel like they can jump in the water again, to have fun, to spend time with their friends and family,” Mission Beach Rentals owner Matt Gardner said.

The San Diego Tourism Authority is looking toward building upon connections with other cities ahead of events like the World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in the hopes of attracting tourists who go to those events to come to San Diego as well.