San Diego Tourism Authority Celebrates Black History Month, unveils new cohort

Behind the bar at Asian-fusion restaurant Bang on 5th, mixology meets ice cream.

“Every season, the flavors change,” said Catch Her ice cream owner Sheena Lyte

This season’s flavors are vegan, alcohol-infused, crème brûlée and toasted cocoa.

Lyte said the opportunity to join the accelerator program came to her.

“It was a pop-up event that I did," Lyte said. "I was breaking down, and, a mutual friend of me and someone else came by, and he was like, ‘Oh, you're packing up. Can I have some?’ So I was like, ‘Of course.’ I made him the ice cream, not knowing who he was — and he was one of the chairmen of the board members for the program. And he said, ‘Hey, I have something for you. I want you to be a part of it. Please fill out the application.’”

That led her to a seat among 14 business owners in the Tourism Authority program’s fourth cohort.

Theresa Cunningham, People Culture and Purpose vice president at the Tourism Accelerator, said the program combines the benefits of a Tourism Authority membership with advertising and sales, along with education, mentoring and networking support to help them grow their business.

“Really helping those who have been historically underrepresented in the sector,” Cunningham said.

At a time when businesses nationwide are pulling back from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the Tourism Authority is leaning in by “putting DEI on a fast track.”

“Research shows that embracing DEI not only delivers a return on investment for businesses, but it's also vital to our economic development and our future,” Cunningham said. “And as you all know, the tourism industry is highly global. So how do we appeal to people of all races, backgrounds, ethnicities, identities to come into San Diego and say this is a place that has something for them? We really believe in that.”

Cunningham said 98% percent of businesses in San Diego are small, yet they also employ more than 60% of our workforce.

The groups that benefit from DEI: women, veterans, people of color, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lyte said she’s just proud to be part of the movement.

“It's important for me to stick together,” Lyte said. “If we don't have each other's back, then who's really going to have our back?”

For anyone with a business who wants to become part of the next cohort, the San Diego Tourism Authority will begin accepting applications this October.