San Diego to Open 14 More Public Libraries

The San Diego Public Library will reopen more than a dozen of its locations on Tuesday to offer in-person services once more.

The city announced that beginning Tuesday, a total of 26 libraries will be open for patrons to visit in person. The following locations will continue their service after being closed for months:

Allied Gardens/Benjamin

Balboa

Carmel Mountain Ranch

City Heights/Weingart

Linda Vista

North Park

Otay Mesa-Nestor

Pacific Beach/Taylor

Paradise Hills

Rancho Penasquitos

San Carlos

Scripps Miramar Ranch

Tierrasanta

University Community

Guests will be able to check out and return books at the facilities, as well as use library computers, printers and have the option to renew their library cards. Some locations participate in the city’s SD Access 4 All program, which allows San Diegans to borrow laptops for a couple of hours and mobile hotspots.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear facial coverings, the city said in a statement. Those who have not been vaccinated are required to wear masks indoors and are encouraged to wear them outdoors if they’re unable to social distance from others.

The city added that some of its facilities will expand this summer. Passport services are available at the City Administration Building and appointments can be scheduled online.