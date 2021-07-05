San Diego Public Library

San Diego to Open 14 More Public Libraries

Guests will be able to check out and return books at the facilities, as well as use library computers, printers and have the option to renew their library cards

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Books

The San Diego Public Library will reopen more than a dozen of its locations on Tuesday to offer in-person services once more.

The city announced that beginning Tuesday, a total of 26 libraries will be open for patrons to visit in person. The following locations will continue their service after being closed for months:

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

  • Allied Gardens/Benjamin
  • Balboa
  • Carmel Mountain Ranch
  • City Heights/Weingart
  • Linda Vista
  • North Park
  • Otay Mesa-Nestor
  • Pacific Beach/Taylor
  • Paradise Hills
  • Rancho Penasquitos
  • San Carlos
  • Scripps Miramar Ranch
  • Tierrasanta
  • University Community

Guests will be able to check out and return books at the facilities, as well as use library computers, printers and have the option to renew their library cards. Some locations participate in the city’s SD Access 4 All program, which allows San Diegans to borrow laptops for a couple of hours and mobile hotspots.

Local

Hit-and-Run 5 hours ago

Downtown Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured 2 People on Scooter Sought

Tokyo Olympics 7 hours ago

LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Paralympian Lex Gillette on Jumping Blind

Visitors who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear facial coverings, the city said in a statement. Those who have not been vaccinated are required to wear masks indoors and are encouraged to wear them outdoors if they’re unable to social distance from others.

The city added that some of its facilities will expand this summer. Passport services are available at the City Administration Building and appointments can be scheduled online.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Public LibrarySan DiegoLibraryLibrariespublic facilities
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us