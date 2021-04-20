Wi-Fi

San Diego to Expand Library's Free Wi-Fi Program

Hotspots are available for check out at several San Diego library locations

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC 5 News

Wi-Fi access in America’s Finest City is about to get a bit easier to obtain with the expansion of a free program San Diego offers.

Mayor Todd Gloria is slated to announce Tuesday the expansion of the city’s Access 4 All program, which helps residents obtain the technology needed to access Wi-Fi for free. The program works by allowing locals to check out hotspots at libraries.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone ages 12 and older who has a valid San Diego library card in good standing can check out a hotspot for up to 30 days. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the library’s Wi-Fi Hotspot Kit Use Agreement.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Center Opens

Coronado 2 hours ago

Homicide Investigation Underway in Coronado After Woman's Body Found

Having steady access to the Internet has become a necessity during the coronavirus pandemic as more adults began to work from home while students shifted to online learning. The pandemic also highlighted the digital divide by showing that underserved and lower-income communities have a more difficult time securing stable Wi-Fi access.

The mayor is expected to announce how the program will expand. He is scheduled to speak at 8 a.m. Tuesday from the City Heights/Weingart Library.

For more information on the Access 4 All program, click here.

This article tagged under:

Wi-FiSan DiegoTechnologyinternet accessMayor Todd Gloria
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us