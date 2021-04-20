San Diego to Expand Library's Free Wi-Fi Program

Wi-Fi access in America’s Finest City is about to get a bit easier to obtain with the expansion of a free program San Diego offers.

Mayor Todd Gloria is slated to announce Tuesday the expansion of the city’s Access 4 All program, which helps residents obtain the technology needed to access Wi-Fi for free. The program works by allowing locals to check out hotspots at libraries.

Anyone ages 12 and older who has a valid San Diego library card in good standing can check out a hotspot for up to 30 days. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the library’s Wi-Fi Hotspot Kit Use Agreement.

Having steady access to the Internet has become a necessity during the coronavirus pandemic as more adults began to work from home while students shifted to online learning. The pandemic also highlighted the digital divide by showing that underserved and lower-income communities have a more difficult time securing stable Wi-Fi access.

The mayor is expected to announce how the program will expand. He is scheduled to speak at 8 a.m. Tuesday from the City Heights/Weingart Library.

For more information on the Access 4 All program, click here.