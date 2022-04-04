Weather 180: San Diego Goes From Clouds to Heat Wave This Week

A Santa Ana weather pattern will move into San Diego County this week, surging temperatures into the 90s -- even at the coast.

"We are going to see a big change in our weather pattern this week," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "It is going to get hot around here."

Temperatures will gradually increase each day this week but it is likely records will be broken on the hottest days -- Wednesday through Friday -- as a ridge of high pressure builds over California.

Coastal areas can expect temperatures in the high 80s or low 90s, valleys will be in the 90s and the deserts will certainly surpass 100 degrees, according to forecasters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since it's clearly going to be above 90F in many locations on Thurs, let's take it up a notch. What's the chance that the high temp will be over 100? For the SD County deserts, it's around 60%! It's no lie, the Coachella Valley and parts of the Inland Empire have a 25-35% chance. pic.twitter.com/a6XzhYCXuX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 2, 2022

The heatwave will come with moderate Santa Ana winds on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will also drop to about 15% inland and 20% along the coast, according to the National Weather Service. The combination could create dangerous fire weather conditions.

Don't get used to the warm up, though. By the weekend, temperatures will mellow out as a Pacific trough moves inland and by next week there could be rain.