San Diego Thunderstorm Causes Fires, Power Outages for More Than 10,000+

A thunderstorm that battered San Diego County on Monday set fires to some trees and buildings and left thousands of utility customers in the dark.

As of 8 p.m., San Diego Gas & Electric reported more than a dozen power outages impacting more than 10,040 customers. The utility was working to confirm the cause.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Impacted communities include Rainbow, Pala, La Mesa, Fallbrook, Oceanside, Escondido, Boulevard, Jacumba, North Park, University Heights, Mission Beach, Midway, Talmadge, Tierrasanta, and Moreno.

Check SDG&E's website for power restoration estimates.

One of the first lightning-related fires sparked near the Navajo Road on-ramp at State Route 125, on the eastern edge of the city of San Diego.

Twitter user @bk_missoula shared pictures of a blazing tree with NBC 7.

@bk_missoula

Andy McKellar, a spokesperson for the Heartland Fire Department, said the agency couldn't count how many lightning-related fires started Monday evening, but said all fires reported in the area were lightning-related.

NBC 7 viewer Michelle Mattox also sent in pictures of a lightning-related fire near Mount Helix.

Michelle Mattox

The North County Fire Protection District had to shut down Rainbow Valley Boulevard in Fallbrook after lightning set fire to a tree and spread to a nearby structure. The fire was contained in about 20 minutes but the road remained closed, NCFPD said in a tweet.

.@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a tree fire that is extending into a structure in the area of the 2100 block of Rainbow Valley Blvd in Rainbow. #RainbowIC pic.twitter.com/8NjQUwGJch — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) October 5, 2021

In another posting, the agency warned residents to stay inside while thunderstorms were active.

At around 8 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said crews were responding to at least five lightning-related calls, according to a dispatch supervisor.

Lightning and rain are expected in parts of San Diego County Monday evening. NBC 7's Dana Griffin shares what to expect.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a special weather statement for Escondido, Vista and San Marcos due to wind, hail and lightning.