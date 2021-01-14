San Diego Tết Festival Announces Shift to Online Event This Year, Reveals Dates for 2022

A popular San Diego cultural event has announced it will shift to hosting its festivities virtually this year due to the pandemic and released a date for next year’s celebration in hopes of being able to hold it in person.

The annual San Diego Tết Festival, presented by the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance (VAYA), will hold an online event next month in celebration of Vietnamese Lunar New Year. Originally scheduled for an in-person celebration on Feb. 12-14, the virtual festivities will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

"We had hoped to be able to have an in-person Tết Festival, as the Tết is often the time where families gathered to reconnect and bring in the new year," Dennis Duong, President of VAYA, said in a statement. "But with the surge in COVID-19, we knew that it was unlikely any live events would be permitted in the foreseeable future. Still, it's important to recognize the new year and give the community a safe option to celebrate from home."

VAYA said in a statement that “a few surprises” were planned for this year’s event but will instead be unveiled at next year’s celebration, which is scheduled to take place Jan. 28-30, 2022 in Mira Mesa.

Next year’s event marks 17 years of the San Diego Tết Festival and is slated to have everything the cultural event is expected from the community: lion dances, Miss Vietnam Pageant and replicas of historical monuments.

In previous years, the free admission, beloved event, which attracts more than 20,000 visitors during its three-day celebration, boasted live entertainment, food, games and cultural attractions. Organizers hope next year’s event will be able to be held in person and still encourage the public to celebrate this year in a safe manner.

"San Diegans can still expect a memorable celebration online for 2021 as we welcome the Year of the Ox,” Duong said.

Online festivities will be held here online at the official website of the San Diego Tết Festival and on VAYA’s social media pages.