San Diego ‘Teen' Recruited for Prostitution Was Actually Undercover Deputy in Sting Operation

A man who attempted to recruit a 16-year-old girl — who turned out to be a San Diego County sheriff's deputy posing as a teen online — to become a prostitute was convicted by a San Diego jury this week of federal charges.

Keenon Green, 35, was arrested last year at a park in Santee, where prosecutors say he had planned to meet up with an underage girl he knew as "Lexi" from San Diego and take her to Orange County to work as a prostitute.

Prosecutors say Green began conversing with Lexi over Instagram in December 2021. In their messages, the pair discussed Lexi working for Green as a prostitute, which would involve her working the street until Green could secure her a fake ID in order to begin posting online sex ads.

In one exchange, Lexi mentions that she is 16, attending high school and was late in responding to Green's messages because she was working on her biology homework.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Green sought to pick up Lexi and have her earn him $1,000 "before returning her to San Diego on Monday to attend high school." Prior to the pickup, he told her to bring “provocative stuff” and “heels,” prosecutors quoted him as saying.

After reviewing his social media activity, it was revealed Green had messaged several other Instagram users with proposals to work for him as prostitutes, according to prosecutors, who said he told one of them that her “anatomy is the most valuable thing on this earth” and that he could aid them “use it wisely."

Green was found guilty on Wednesday of one count each of attempted sex trafficking of children and attempted enticement of a minor.

“This conviction closes the door on this human trafficker responsible for wreaking havoc on the lives of young women,” Chad Plantz, special agent in charge, HSI San Diego, is quoted in a news release the U.S. Attorney's office sent out on Friday. “Unfortunately, we know there are still traffickers out there looking to exploit the most vulnerable among us. Cases like this one serve to strengthen our resolve to protect and defend the victims.”